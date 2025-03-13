Hornets land unmatched scoring threat in latest ESPN mock
Even if Cooper Flagg stays in college or the Charlotte Hornets lose the lottery, franchise-altering prospects are available in the draft. It's widely believed that those picking in the top three have the chance to land an absolute superstar no matter where they pick.
With two recent wins, the Hornets have for now moved into the third spot. That still gives them a 14% chance of winning the lottery, and while it doesn't guarantee a top-three pick, that's what mock drafts use now until the lottery is run.
With that third pick, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo believe Ace Bailey will be the selection. The guard/forward out of Rutgers possesses, in their eyes, unmatched scoring. "There's no player in this draft who can score the way he does. Bailey's pre-draft process will be pivotal in persuading teams he can discover the consistency needed to be a star at the next level," Woo said.
As for the pick itself, the justification is clear. "The Hornets remain in asset-gathering mode, owning all their future draft picks and are demonstrably willing to take big upside swings, like they did last season with No. 6 pick Tidjane Salaun," Woo said. "Charlotte should be attracted to the draft's top available talent regardless of position in the interest of long-term roster development. While there might be some broad duplication with Bailey and Brandon Miller, the Hornets might find it difficult to pass on long-term upside."
In the case of Bailey and Brandon Miller, there's probably an easy fix. They both can play the shooting guard and small forward positions, but Bailey has three inches of height on Miller. The Hornets should just slide him in for Josh Green at the three, or even put him at the four since he's taller than even Miles Bridges.
That would give them a fairly lengthy lineup (eventually, assuming Bailey takes some time off the bench or in the G League to acclimate) with LaMelo Ball (6'7"), Brandon Miller (6'7"), Miles Bridges (6'7"), Bailey (6'10"), and Mark Williams (7'0").
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Miles Bridges laments fouls in hard-fought Hornets loss to Hawks
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks
The Hornets' recent stretch has earned them some respect from the ESPN BPI
Hornets' big man is questionable for road matchup against Atlanta