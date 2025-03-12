The Hornets' recent stretch has earned them some respect from the ESPN BPI
A chance to win three straight is on the line for the Charlotte Hornets tonight, which is something they've done just once this season. The Atlanta Hawks will look to continue their winning ways and draw within to games of the .500 mark.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI), the Hornets have a 39.7% chance of winning while the Hawks have a 60.3% chance of pushing their winning streak to four.
It's interesting to see the Hornets get a little respect for how well they've played over the past week. A near 40% chance to win on the road against a team battling for a spot in the postseason says something.
Charlotte's recent games
Not that long ago, the Hornets were getting blown out by nearly 40 points per game, going through the worst stretch in NBA history, as far as point differential is concerned. It looked like they were barreling toward a brutal finish to the season, but here in the last three games, they've played some inspiring basketball. They nearly took down the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers and followed that up with back-to-back wins over Brooklyn and Miami.
Atlanta's recent games
The Hawks have had a roller coaster type of year, going through several hot and cold stretches, really since the start of the season. Here recently, they've caught some momentum winning three straight and four of its last five. In their win over Philadelphia, Dyson Daniels led the way with 25 points while dishing out nine assists.
