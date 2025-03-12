All Hornets

The Hornets' recent stretch has earned them some respect from the ESPN BPI

Charlotte looks to make it three in a row on Wednesday night.

Nov 30, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) battle for the ball during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
A chance to win three straight is on the line for the Charlotte Hornets tonight, which is something they've done just once this season. The Atlanta Hawks will look to continue their winning ways and draw within to games of the .500 mark.

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI), the Hornets have a 39.7% chance of winning while the Hawks have a 60.3% chance of pushing their winning streak to four.

It's interesting to see the Hornets get a little respect for how well they've played over the past week. A near 40% chance to win on the road against a team battling for a spot in the postseason says something.

Charlotte's recent games

Mar 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Not that long ago, the Hornets were getting blown out by nearly 40 points per game, going through the worst stretch in NBA history, as far as point differential is concerned. It looked like they were barreling toward a brutal finish to the season, but here in the last three games, they've played some inspiring basketball. They nearly took down the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers and followed that up with back-to-back wins over Brooklyn and Miami.

Atlanta's recent games

Mar 10, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) dribbles against Philadelphia 76ers guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Hawks have had a roller coaster type of year, going through several hot and cold stretches, really since the start of the season. Here recently, they've caught some momentum winning three straight and four of its last five. In their win over Philadelphia, Dyson Daniels led the way with 25 points while dishing out nine assists.

Published
