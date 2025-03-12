Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks
It's almost time for the Charlotte Hornets to tip off another divisional game, this time against the Atlanta Hawks. With a win, the Hornets will match their longest winning streak of the season (three games).
Can the bugs get the job done? Here is what our staff is thinking.
Schuyler Callihan: Hawks 112, Hornets 105
Miles Bridges has been on an absolute heater of late and if it weren't for his efforts on the offensive end of the floor, Charlotte would have been in big trouble. All good things must come to an end and tonight feels like that night for the Hornets.
Zachary Roberts: Hawks 115, Hornets 108
What’s that? A two-game winning streak? For the Hornets? Not only is it in their best interest to stop this losing streak, it’s probable. The Hawks are a significantly better team and LaMelo Ball’s unfortunate slump seems to have no end in sight.
Matt Alquiza: Hawks 106, Hornets 98
The Hornets’ good vibes will come to an end in the A tonight. LaMelo Ball and Trae Young are always good for some fireworks, but the Hawks’ depth and overall talent level will outpace the Hornets tonight.
Owen O'Conner: Hawks 102, Hornets 99
The Hornets' win streak has to end eventually, and tonight may be the night. The Hawks have won 4 of their last 5, and their playoff push isn’t going to stop for the Hornets.
