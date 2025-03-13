Miles Bridges laments fouls in hard-fought Hornets loss to Hawks
The difference in the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks may have been 13 points, but the real difference was free throws and turnovers. The Hawks shot 39 free throws as a team compared to just 18 by Charlotte, and the Hornets had 21 turnovers to 14 by Atlanta.
That's what Miles Bridges, who poured in another 31 points to extend his recent piping-hot streak, believes cost the Hornets, but he didn't put the blame on the refs for the free-throw disparity. Instead, he looked at his team.
"We gotta cut down on our turnovers and defend without fouling. I think Trae Young had 21 free throws by himself, they had like 40 free throws as a team. It's the second time this week that we've done did this, so we for sure gotta get better at defending without fouling," Bridges said in post-game.
The Hornets resolved often to double-team Trae Young with the ball, but two outcomes often occurred. Either the Hornets would bump Young and commit a foul, or he'd pass out of the double team and start an advantageous possession for the Hawks.
On the offensive end, the Hawks' defense was swarming, knocking the basketball away and stealing it outright often. They had 13 steals, so the Hornets had a lot of trouble holding onto the ball. Five players, including Bridges himself, had three turnovers.
The Hornets outshot the Hawks from the field (45.5% to 42%) and from three (40% to 38.9%). The difference proved to be the 21 extra free throws and the turnovers. Without such a disparity there, things might have gone differently.
Instead, Charlotte suffered its third loss to the Hawks this season. They've been outscored in those three games by just 21 points, but it's the first time they've lost three to their rival in one season since 2015-16.
