How did Hornets potential draft target VJ Edgecombe look in March Madness win?
Potential Charlotte Hornets first round selection VJ Edgecombe played in his first March Madness game on Friday afternoon, in a victory for Baylor over Mississippi State.
Edgecombe had a rough first half, scoring 4 points on 1-4 FG, 0/3 from three. The rough first half did not discourage him, however, as the star freshman had an extremely impressive second half.
The athletic Edgecombe scored 12 second-half points, including two clutch free throws, to seal 9-seeded Baylor's victory over 8-seeded Mississippi State. The guard from the Bahamas added five rebounds, a block, and a steal in the team's win.
Baylor head coach Scott Drew had high praise for Edgecombe after the game ended.
“VJ Edgecombe is getting comparisons to Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook, and those guys affect every part of the game and do what’s best for the team.”
In terms of what Edgecombe brings to the Hornets, his scoring, defense, and athleticism all point to a player who would be perfect next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Adding a player like Edgecombe, who plays every game like he is in a tryout for an AAU squad, could bring a new level to Charles Lee's squad.
The Hornets when fully healthy have a starting rotation of LaMelo Ball, Josh Okogie, Brandon Williams, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams. Okogie is talented, but having him come off the bench would boost the bench immensely. The bench would consist of (pre-FA/Draft) Tre Mann, Josh Okogie, Josh Green, Moussa Diabate, Tidjane Salaun, Jusuf Nurkic, DaQuan Jeffries, Nick Smith Jr, KJ Simpson, Grant Williams, and potentially Damion Baugh/Seth Curry as well.
To put it simply, the addition of a player like Edgecombe could take this team from where they are now to a potential playoff team.
Just imagine a steal from Edgecombe and then a few plays later a lob from LaMelo Ball. It's an exciting idea, and anybody the Hornets get in the top-four will be a fantastic addition to the squad.
