Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets surprisingly took down one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks. Tonight, they hit the road to square off against the team with the best record in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Can Charlotte keep the good times rolling? Here is what our staff sees happening.
Ian Black: Thunder 121, Hornets 111
The Hornets may have won four of their last seven games, but playing on the second night of a back-to-back, on the road, and against the team with the best record in the NBA is not a recipe for a win. Carrying over last night’s shooting success from beyond the arc could be a good way for this game to be more competitive than some may expect.
Tyler Carmona: Thunder 116, Hornets 108
Expect the Hornets to put up a solid fight, their recent record indicates that they are prioritizing a strong finish to the season. With that being said, the Thunder are arguably the best team in the NBA. Barring major injury, nobody should be picking against them.
Owen O'Connor: Thunder 127, Hornets 98
The Hornets are on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off one of their best wins of the season. The Thunder are going to be missing Lu Dort and Jalen Williams, and although they clinched the one seed, it’s hard to envision them losing to Charlotte. OKC has won 13 of their last 15, the only two being to Denver and Minnesota. It may be a competitive first half, but the Thunder’s suffocating defense will quickly put an end to anything the Hornets may build against them.
