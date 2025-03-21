ESPN BPI gives the Hornets absolutely no chance to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder
It's not going to be easy, and according to the computers it will take a miracle, but the Charlotte Hornets are looking to pick up a second massive win in as many nights as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI), the Hornets have just a 3.4% chance to pull off another surprising upset, while the Thunder have a 96.6% chance of avoiding what would be considered an embarrassing loss.
Charlotte has likely used up all of its luck for the rest of the month and having to travel to Oklahoma City after last night's game puts the Hornets in an ever more difficult situation.
Charlotte's recent games
While it's been a season to forget, the Hornets have played better basketball of late, but have still been inconsistent. They go from putting up 145 points to losing a couple of games by 30+ points to beating one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference in the New York Knicks. Charlotte limited New York to a 25% night from three and held Mikal Bridges scoreless from deep. If they want to pull off another stunner, they'll need that perimeter defense to remain sharp.
Oklahoma City's recent games
The Thunder finally catch a break in their schedule after a tough five-game stretch. They managed it well, however, winning four of the five matchups, taking down the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers. In their 33-point win over Philadelphia, the Thunder connected on an absurd 24-of-52 shot attempts from three-point range.
