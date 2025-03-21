LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams listed on the Hornets' lengthy injury report vs. Thunder
Hours before tip-off between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team released its injury report.
It is lengthy.
The Hornets will be without stars LaMelo Ball (Right Ankle Injury Management) and Mark Williams (Left Foot Injury Management). Ball and Williams have typically been out on the second night of back-to-backs, so missing tonight is not unexpected.
Tidjane Salaun (Right Ankle) is also expected to miss tonight's game. The Hornets rookie also missed the last game and missed some time during his stint in the G-League with the Greensboro Swarm due to the injury. As for Marcus Garrett, the 10-day contract player missed last game with a lower back injury, but will miss tonight due to not being with the team.
The usuals, Tre Mann (Disc), Brandon Miller (Right Wrist), Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring), and Grant Williams (Right ACL) are all out.
With no Ball, Garrett, and Damion Baugh being transferred back to Greensboro, the Hornets will have a lack of point guard depth. The team transferred KJ Simpson back from the Swarm yesterday afternoon, and will have him along with Nick Smith Jr as the team's primary ball handlers.
Smith Jr. has averaged 10.3 points in 19 games without Ball this season, while Simpson has had 7.7.
The team will tip-off with the league-leading OKC Thunder at 8:00 PM tonight.
