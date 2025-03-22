NBA Mock Draft: Hornets predicted to land playmaking guard with Andrew Wiggins comp
While all hope in Charlotte rests on landing the No. 1 overall pick for the right to draft Cooper Flagg, the Hornets have several other high-quality players to select in the 2025 NBA Draft if the ping-pong balls don't bounce in their favor.
As a matter of fact, the Hornets were able to get a good look up close and in person with one of those players, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, who helped lead his team to a first round win in the NCAA Tournament over Mississippi State in Raleigh.
Edgecombe posted 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, one block, and a steal, doing a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently projected Edgecombe to land with the Hornets at No. 3 in the draft. He also listed Andrew Wiggins, Victor Oladipo, and Iman Shumpert as player comps for the Baylor guard.
"VJ Edgecombe's unmatched explosion, passing, motor and 49 made threes—more than shotmaking master Ace Bailey—could give him an edge over the Rutgers wing.
"He's also shown signs of point-of-attack creation with his improved handle and advantage-creating burst. His shotmaking remains streaky, but he's been productive and looked comfortable shooting threes off the catch, and a 77.9 percent mark on free throws and 46.2 percent mark on floaters indicates touch.
"Meanwhile, 32 dunks in 31 games, a 20.0 assist percentage and 4.0 steal percentage highlight a unique package of functional athleticism (at both ends) and playmaking IQ."
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Seth Curry wants to return to Charlotte, but do they have a spot for him in 2025-26?
How did Hornets potential draft target VJ Edgecombe look in March Madness win?
ESPN BPI gives the Hornets absolutely no chance to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder