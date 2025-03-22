Seth Curry wants to return to Charlotte, but do they have a spot for him in 2025-26?
The Hornets' rebuild may take longer than everyone involved would like, but when Charlotte native Seth Curry first came to the organization, he made it very clear that he wanted to be a part of the group that turned things around.
The 34-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Hornets will have to decide whether or not they want an aging guard on its roster next season. If it was completely up to Curry, he'd be back.
"I feel like I have a purpose on this team," Curry told Mat Issa of Forbes over the phone. "So, I would love to come back. Obviously, I want the team to improve and make some good moves in the offseason. But right now, I’m enjoying my time here, and I would love to come back."
While it would, in some ways, make sense to bring Curry back for another year, they have several young guards who are vying for a spot down the stretch, such as KJ Simpson, DaQuan Jeffries, Nick Smith Jr., Damion Baugh, and a few others. Not to mention, Tre Mann is someone the Hornets really like and will almost certainly be back in the mix next season.
The Hornets could also improve its backcourt depth via free agency or the draft, and if they truly want to take a step forward, it may mean they'll have to let Curry walk for a younger player who can offer more than just three-point shooting.
