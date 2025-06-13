NBA writer makes completely unsurprising draft prediction for Hornets
Barring something unforeseen, the Charlotte Hornets will get to choose whichever prospect remains between Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe. In all likelihood, one of them is getting picked third after Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, and the other one is probably going fourth to Charlotte.
That's been the general consensus for a while now. Kon Knueppel has been mentioned, and Khaman Maluach is a long-shot possibility, but it's basically been Bailey/Edgecombe since the draft lottery shattered all of the Hornets fans' hearts.
So ahead of the draft in a couple of weeks, NBA analyst Greg Swartz from Bleacher Report has a prediction, but it's not remotely bold. In fact, it's a totally unsurprising guess that has a great chance of being accurate. He thinks, like everyone else, that it'll be Edgecombe or Bailey.
"There's likely going to be a temptation to select Duke center Khaman Maluach, especially since the Hornets traded Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers last season before a failed physical sent him back to Charlotte," Swartz said.
He continued, saying it was irrelevant whether or not the Hornets think Mark Williams is the future, because they need the best player and can't reach for position now. "Charlotte shouldn't pass on either Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe to select yet another big man in the first round," Swartz said. "The potential of both wings far exceeds that of Maluach, who could be a defensive anchor but is limited offensively."
The only caveat is potentially if the best player available is somehow a point guard, which is not likely. If they're keeping LaMelo Ball, which all signs suggest they are, then Swartz believes they should be targeting all other positions.
However, if a point guard is the best player available, it'll be Dylan Harper, who is considered the second-best prospect by a fair margin, and he can play both guard spots. Therefore, Charlotte won't be in a position where they should avoid any position, so they can just take the best player left on the board. It's just probably going to be either Bailey or Edgecombe.
