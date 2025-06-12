Could Jerami Grant be a name to watch if the Hornets explore trades?
The Charlotte Hornets are entering a crucial offseason with the main focus centered around what they'll do with the fourth overall pick. What they do in other avenues of team-building, however, will determine how much of a step they'll take in 2025-26.
Charlotte hasn't been a franchise known for pursuing big-time trades, but they have brought in some big names over the years when they are in their 30s, such as Gordon Hayward. Could they look to make another move for a 30+ year old this summer?
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes tabbed Portland veteran guard Jerami Grant as an "ambitious trade target" for the Hornets.
"When does targeting a negative-value contract with draft picks attached count as operating ambitiously? When it's the Charlotte Hornets doing the targeting. Under the Jeff Peterson-led front office, the Hornets have taken on a far more patient approach than the previous regime. Chasing the contract of 31-year-old Jerami Grant, which still has three years and nearly $103 million left on it, would solidify them as long-term thinkers. Patience has been in rare supply for almost 20 years in Charlotte.
"Grant averaged 14.4 points and shot just 37.3 percent from the field last season, so the Hornets would need him to have a bounce-back season if they intended to flip him later on. But even if all Charlotte nets is a future first-rounder or two from the Blazers, who have all of their own picks along with swaps coming from Milwaukee and Boston toward the end of the decade, that would be a win."
The idea to trade for Grant makes sense, but I'm not sure how they'll put together a trade package that Portland finds appealing, but also doesn't give up too much for an aging guard, who will be a backup. I seriously doubt they want a second go-around with Nurkic, who would be the most ideal piece to move for Charlotte, but perhaps they could see him as the mentor for Donovan Clingan if they were to move Deandre Ayton.
