Potential franchise-altering moment is one week away for the Charlotte Hornets
One week from today, the future of the Charlotte Hornets could take a whole new direction. While there are no sure things in the NBA, you like your chances when you can land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, potentially getting a franchise-altering talent.
In this year‘s draft that player is Duke forward Cooper Flagg.
Some years, the top overall pick isn’t decided until a few weeks before the draft or perhaps the night of the draft. Flagg, on the other hand, has been viewed as the consensus number one pick since his junior year of high school. As was the case a couple of years ago when Victor Wembanyama was the coveted player in the 2023 NBA draft, there will not be any debate about who will hear their name called first. Whoever wins the lottery next Monday night will be taking Cooper Flagg.
Charlotte has had some crappy luck in the lottery throughout its history, following just short of being in position to draft the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis, and the aforementioned Wembanyama.
The franchise hasn’t had a winner in years and currently owns the longest playoff drought in the NBA. Injuries have plagued this team over the last handful of seasons, preventing the young core from establishing itself as one of the best in the Eastern Conference. When you combine all of the injuries, coaching changes, off-court issues, front office changes, and ownership changes, Hornets fans have stomached more hard times than they deserve.
Maybe just once, the ping-pong balls will bounce in Charlotte’s favor, marking the first step of crawling out of the NBA’s basement.
