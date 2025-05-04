Can the Hornets Win the Draft Without Landing Cooper Flagg?
Let's just get this out of the way. If the Hornets don't land the No.1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after such an abysmal season, fans will understandably be disappointed.
With that being said, Charlotte can still find a way to make significant improvements to their team on Draft Day even without the top pick.
Understandably, whichever team lands Cooper Flagg will likely walk out of the building feeling like they “won the draft”. After all, Flagg was just the fourth freshman to win AP National College Player of the Year Honors while helping lead Duke to the Final Four.
However, in the event that they don't land Flagg, there are still various paths that the Hornets can take to get better.
First of all, if the Hornets don’t get the No.1 pick, they will still likely end up in the top three. Even with Flagg off the board, prospects like Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey will still be available.
Harper, on one hand, has drawn comparisons to rising Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham, according to ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony. The 6-foot-6 combo guard was a Big Ten All-Freshman selection last season while leading Rutgers in scoring (19.4 ppg), assists (4.0 apg), and steals (1.4 spg).
Bailey, his teammate at Rutgers, is expected to go third overall. As a 6-foot-10 wing with jaw-dropping athleticism, he makes a strong argument for being the most impressive athlete out of the three. Last season, Bailey joined Harper on the Big Ten All-Freshman team while averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
The Rutgers duo is undoubtedly a pair of intriguing prospects, but Charlotte might be able to flip them for more value while also picking a player that caters to their needs better. While Harper shines as a ball-dominant playmaker, Charlotte already has one of their own in LaMelo Ball. Meanwhile, Bailey’s monumental potential is often offset by a barrage of inconsistencies.
Another option would be trading back and landing a player like Tre Johnson, who might be a better fit in Charlotte. Utah and Washington are both in dire need of a star playmaker to get the ball rolling for their franchise, which is a concern that Charlotte does not worry about.
Either of those teams may be willing to give up valuable assets (future draft picks/established role players), for a shot at somebody like Harper or Bailey.
The NBA Draft Lottery will take place on May 12th, while the Draft kicks off on June 26th.
