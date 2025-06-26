Projecting the Charlotte Hornets' starting five following the pick of Kon Knueppel
The Charlotte Hornets just selected Kon Knueppel with the fourth pick in the NBA draft. There was no shocking selection, trade back, or any drama. This is who they've had their eye on for a while now, and it's the pick that made the most sense. But where will Knueppel fit?
For now, it would be a bit of a surprise if Knueppel made the starting five. Most Hornets rookies don't immediately get into the lineup, and while the Duke product's game is probably pretty NBA-ready, he may need some acclimation.
For the first few games, expect him to come off the bench. He's only going to be 20 when the next season begins, so he's young and may not even be fully grown into his body yet. That would leave the lineup as it was in 2024: LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Miles Bridges, and Jusuf Nurkic/Moussa Diabate.
However, given that Knueppel should adjust quickly and Green may not even be long for Charlotte at this point, that lineup won't last very long. Soon, it'll be Ball, Knueppel (specifically at the two), Miller, Bridges, and Diabate. All starters under 27 years old.
This set up allows Miller to use his length at the three spot and puts a true shooting guard out on the perimeter. Knueppel can play the two, three, or even the one, but in the starting five, he'll be the two and Ball's backcourt mate. It may not be the best lineup in the world, but on paper, it's an exciting one that Charlotte should be happy with.
