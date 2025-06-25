Why Tre Johnson is the best fit for the Charlotte Hornets at No. 4
The Charlotte Hornets have the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They continue to have high draft picks year after year, but they are hoping this is the last time they are in the lottery.
Next season, their goal should be to make the playoffs. Making the correct pick at four would go a long way to helping them achieve that goal. Tre Johnson is the perfect player to fit their mold to help them do that.
Johnson is a 6'6" guard from Texas who can really put the ball in the hoop. He averaged just under 20 points per game with the Longhorns and shot almost 40 percent from deep on almost seven threes per game.
Because of his three-point shooting, he's the perfect fit next to LaMelo Ball. He doesn't have to dominate the ball in order to be an effective scorer, but he can still slash and score in the paint.
His size also helps the Hornets be better in the backcourt. He only averaged 2.7 assists per game, so he isn't going to be the primary creator on a team, anyway.
With Johnson's skills, the Hornets are a great fit for him. He can learn how to shoot at the NBA level without facing too much pressure to create for others.
Johnson is a really good player, and the Hornets would make a really good decision if they brought him to Charlotte. His personality fits with the city, too.
