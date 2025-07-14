Al Jefferson crowned as the Hornets best free agency signing of all time
As part of their NBA free agency coverage, Bleacher Report has crowned each franchise's best free agency signing in history. Not being a premier free agent destination, there weren't many players who even came into consideration for the Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats.
The lack of overall postseason appearances hurt and was probably what kept more recent free agency success stories like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier III from receiving a shoutout. Instead, BR saw it as a two-horse race:
If you value steady, long-term contributions, then the Charlotte Hornets' signing David Wesley in 1997 is the pick here. However, if you value both high-level achievement and defunct team logos/mascots, then the clear pick here is the Charlotte Bobcats signing Al Jefferson in 2013.- Bleacher Report writer Matt Velazquez
Both Wesley and Jefferson were part of teams that made the playoffs and had a significant impact on the success of their respective squads.
David Wesley (362 games | 14.5ppg, 2.7rpg, 5.3apg)
Following his signing in 1997, Wesley spent almost eight seasons with the Hornets before being traded in the midst of the 2004-05 campaign. During his stint, the franchise claimed four playoff berths and reached the conference semifinals three times, marking the most successful period in franchise history.
While the former Baylor Bear was never the best player on the team, he almost always started (358 times) and was frequently the second or third-leading scorer. Alongside the likes of Glen Rice, Anthony Mason, Jamal Mashburn, and Baron Davis, the 6-foot Wesley was an incredibly reliable constant.
Al Jefferson (185 games | 17.5pts, 8.9rbs, 1.8ast)
Unlike the former, Al Jefferson was most definitely the best player on the team, at least in his first season. After spending three years in Minnesota, Boston, and Utah each, "Big Al" signed in Charlotte before the 2013-14 season.
Jefferson started off his time in Charlotte by turning a 21-win Bobcats team into a playoff squad. As a reward, he earned an All-NBA third team selection and finished 8th in MVP voting.
Still, Charlotte was eliminated by the Miami Heat in the first round, ended up missing the postseason the next year, and once again was eliminated by the Heat in the first round in Jefferson's final season with the franchise.
By that point, Kemba Walker had established himself as the first option. Meanwhile, Jefferson missed about half of the season with injury and suspension.
So who's the best?
As BR rightly concluded, it comes down mostly to personal preference. Both Wesley and Jefferson have valid, albeit different, cases for being the best Hornets free agent signing of all time. In the end, Bleacher Report went with Al for the following reason:
While Jefferson—like the Bobcats—may have been a flash-in-the-pan in Charlotte, his star burned brighter than any other free agent who has signed with the franchise.- Bleacher Report writer Matt Velazquez
