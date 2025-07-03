Is there still room for Josh Okogie? Hornets' recent moves suggest he could be the odd man out
The Charlotte Hornets have made a flurry of moves in the offseason already, totally overhauling the back half of the roster. The moves they have made have them thinking they can at least make the play-in next season.
With all of the moves that have been made, there is a question about where Josh Okogie fits into it all. Okogie only played 15 games with the Hornets last season after being traded from the Suns.
After bringing in Spencer Dinwiddie, Pat Connaughton, Collin Sexton, and with Brandon Miller returning from injury and Tre Mann re-signing, Okogie might not see much playing time next season.
Right now, it doesn't look like there is going to be much of a role for Okogie. He hasn't played more than 20 minutes per game since the 2020-21 season, and last year, he only played 18.3 minutes for the Hornets.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Hornets try to trade Okogie at some point in the next couple of weeks. There are just too many players at the guard/forward spots that they have prioritized over him.
Kon Knueppel will come in and help take over and be a better three-point shooter than Okogie. Okogie's defense is good, but it isn't good enough alone to keep him on the floor.
He is best used as a high-energy guy off the bench who can hit some corner threes, but it may not be worth the $7.7 million price tag he'll carry in 2025-26. The Hornets have until July 15th to make a decision before his contract becomes fully guaranteed.
