Two former Hornets remain in the 2024-25 NBA Playoffs
The Charlotte Hornets once again missed the playoffs and remain watching instead of playing. The franchise hasn't made the playoffs since the 2015-2016 season, which is the current longest drought in the league.
However, there are two former Hornets players that are currently playing in the NBA playoffs. Terry Rozier for the Miami Heat and Nicolas Batum for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Rozier played five seasons with the Hornets and was one of the team's best players each and every year he was there. However, it's been quite the opposite for Rozier this season in Miami with the Heat.
The 31-year-old has found himself out of the rotation, as he has struggled heavily with his shot this season. On the year, Rozier is averaging just 10.6 points on 39.1% shooting from the field and 29.5% from three. Those numbers are his lowest since his early years in Boston.
Batum played five seasons as well with the Hornets and was one of the highest paid players in team history. His time at Charlotte wasn't ideal as his play never matched his contract given.
This is Batum's 16th season and he appeared in 78 games. He averaged just over four points per game in around 18 minutes a night. The 36-year-old played 24 minutes in the Clippers first playoff game versus Denver, as he totaled nine points.
Although the Hornets have two former players in the playoffs, the list is quite shorter than most other NBA teams. The likes of other former Hornets like PJ Washington, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Malik Monk, Nick Richards, and others missed out on the postseason this year.
Not only them, but a lot of other former Hornets players are out of the league, playing overseas or finding themselves in the NBA G-League.
The hope is next season the discussion won't be about former Hornets in the playoffs, but of the actual team making its return to the postseason and snapping the nine-year drought.
