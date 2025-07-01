BREAKING: Tre Mann signs a multi-year deal to remain with the Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets have re-signed Tre Mann to a three-year, $24 million deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reported Tuesday night.
Mann, 24, was dealt by the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Hornets at the 2024 NBA trade deadline. He was drafted with the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Florida by the Thunder, and played two and a half seasons with the team before being dealt last February. He's averaged 12.6 points across 41 games with the Hornets.
Mann suffered a back injury in November that ended his 2024-25 campaign. He was on track to be in the 6th Man of the Year race, averaging 14.1 points across 13 games with the team. Charania tweeted last week that the guard had fully recovered from his injury and has participated in all of Charlotte's offseason activity and 5-on-5s.
President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson had to be happy with how Mann's recovery had gone and how he had progressed. The Hornets traded for another guard, Collin Sexton, on Sunday, and the team then went on to not tender the qualifying offer for Mann. Questions arose about whether or not the team would re-sign him; however, those have all been put to rest.
Mann will provide more scoring and ball-handling for the Hornets and be a part of a strong bench group that's been built in the previous week by Peterson.
