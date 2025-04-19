Two intriguing options for the Charlotte Hornets in free agency
An interesting offseason is up ahead.
The Charlotte Hornets are currently 9th in the league in projected cap space going into the next season. The team will have $12,363,215 to spend,
The Hornets are second in the league currently when it comes to actual cap space ($-17,948,850), however, trailing only the Utah Jazz.
The money the Hornets have could lead to an interesting summer for the team. Since they have money to spend, they have an incentive to be active in free agency. The squad has not made a splash in free agency since they brought in Gordon Hayward nearly five years ago (unless you want to count Kelly Oubre), so this could be the year the team makes some moves.
The upcoming free agency class is not exactly exciting, but there are some interesting names the Hornets could look into, especially in the RFA market.
Quentin Grimes and Jonathan Kuminga are those names.
Jonathan Kuminga
Kuminga is coming off two straight DNP-CD's in meaningful games for the Golden State Warriors.
"Mostly, I feel for JK, because I like him. He's been here for four years, he's a talented guy. Sometimes things go in a different direction. I think what happened here is pretty obvious; I've talked about it. Jimmy Butler came in." Steve Kerr said to 95.7 The Game's Mark Willard and Dan Dibley when asked about why Kuminga is not playing.
A report from The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami revealed today that "the likely situation" is Kuminga will not be a member of the Warriors come next season. So, what if the Hornets take a flyer on Kuminga?
The former G-League Ignite star is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the 47 games he's played in the Bay this season. The addition of Jimmy Butler caused a decline in minutes, as the two play extremely similar to each other.
Kuminga also plays like another Hornet, Miles Bridges. If the Hornets were to go after Kuminga, it may spell the end for the longest-tenured Hornet.
JK is still only 22 years old. He fits the Hornets significantly more than Bridges does at the moment, and it would be a fresh start for Kuminga. The forward has championship experience that he could bring to the team, and would immediately be a fantastic lob threat for LaMelo Ball.
Quentin Grimes
The more unlikely option, but still the idea is there.
Grimes was dealt midseason to the 76ers from the Dallas Mavericks, and saw his numbers skyrocket.
During his 47 games with the Mavs, Grimes averaged 10.3 points. In 28 games with the Sixers? 21.9. He was a scoring machine, notched four double-doubles, and averaged 5.2 assists from March 1st on.
Okay, so where would Grimes fit?
Really, it would come down to where the Hornets land in the draft. If the team is able to land Cooper Flagg, Grimes fit becomes extremely clear. Grimes is a 2/3, and it's another move that would likely push Miles Bridges out the door.
The lineup would look like: Ball, Grimes, Miller, Flagg, M. Williams.
It's an exciting idea, though Sixers GM Daryl Morey said recently that he is confident the Sixers positioned themselves to bring back Grimes in free agency.
