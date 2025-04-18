The Hornets biggest regret is drafting Tidjane Salaun, Bleacher Report says
The Charlotte Hornets might be filled with regret after an injury-filled season resulted in another year trending in the wrong direction. They've lost more games every year for the past three years. Pretty much nothing went right for them, and it may have all started before the season even began.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz detailed all 30 NBA teams' biggest regrets from the now-finished 2024-25 season. For the Hornets, it was picking Tidjane Salaun with the sixth overall pick. He admitted that the Hornets likely wanted to play the long game with Salaun in a weak draft class, but the early signs are so far from encouraging.
"A full season later, however, and Salaun has done little to inspire much confidence," Swartz said. "Going 1-for-11 from the field for five points in 36 minutes against the Boston Celtics' backups on the final day of the regular season was the appropriate ending for an awful rookie season for him."
The rookie averaged 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and shot just 33.8% from the field. That includes 28.8% from distance, so Swartz doesn't think he showed enough to justify the pick. "With players such as Donovan Clingan, Matas Buzelis, Kel'el Ware, Jared McCain, Dalton Knecht, and others selected after Salaün, the Hornets likely wish they had this pick back," Swartz concluded.
Salaun was always a project as the second-youngest player in the draft, and that project is far from complete. It's true that Salaun was uninspiring to put it mildly, but he was pressed into far more NBA action than was ever the plan, thanks to injuries and trades.
Plus, it's fair to say that the Hornets might really have been playing the long game. By selecting someone who wasn't going to be NBA-ready for a very long time, they essentially punted and are now theoretically in a position to add another great prospect.
Yes, having Clingan, Buzelis, Knecht, Ware, or McCain would be nice, but it would've raised the Hornets' floor a little bit. Instead of winning 19 games and finishing with the third-worst record in the NBA (a.k.a. a 14% chance at winning the lottery), they might've won 27 games and ended up with just a 9% chance at the lottery.
One can argue all day about whether that would be better. Barring a disappointing slide in the lottery, would the Hornets rather have Ace Bailey/Cooper Flagg/Dylan Harper and Tidjane Salaun, all 19-year-olds, or Clingan (or any of those other 2024 prospects) and Tre Johnson/Kasparas Jakucionis?
Only time will tell, but the Hornets are probably just fine with having a chance at a generational prospect in the 2024 class while they continue to try and develop one of the rawest players in the NBA.
