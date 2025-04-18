Why trading LaMelo Ball now would make sense for the Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets probably aren't trading LaMelo Ball. They remain committed to him publicly despite calls from the media and fans to move on from the superstar point guard. They maintain that he's the face of the franchise and the center of their rebuild, and that's probably not going to change. But if Luka Doncic can get traded after a Finals run, no one's 100% safe.
To play devil's advocate (I just bought a new Ball jersey and am not in favor of trading, perhaps the most talented player in Hornets history), now would be an ideal time for the Hornets to move on from Ball if they're going to.
They have a strong chance at landing a top-three pick in the draft this year, which means they're essentially going to have the chance at moving on from Ball, a former top-three pick, and starting over with another one. It would be hard to blame them for doing so after 19 wins.
Even if they get the worst of the top three prospects, the core of Ball, a prospect (probably Ace Bailey), Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams is good enough to raise the floor on the team, thereby preventing them from landing a top lottery pick in the future. If they're not convinced that unit is good enough to really contend, then moving on from Ball and attempting to pair Miller, Tidjane Salaun, this year's top prospect, and next year's (maybe AJ Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer) best is wise.
Furthermore, Ball is expensive. Having come into the NBA at such a young age, he's already on a max rookie extension at just 23 years old. He costs nearly $38 million next season and more in subsequent years. It wouldn't be a shock if the new Hornets regime decided they'd rather save that money, build up a core with other players, and then spend the absent Ball salary on a superstar in free agency.
Those things will be true as long as Charlotte spins its wheels and can't get any better, though. The real reason the Hornets should do it now, if they're going to, is because of that contract. Ball is 23 and still malleable as an NBA player, which other teams will like. And if they're trading for a superstar like Ball, they'll like having him for five more seasons of team control.
Plus, the younger Ball is, the better the return will be. Sure, they can trade him next year if things don't work out once again, but that would carry less value. The time to strike if they want to is now, and they could end up doing just fine.
Let's say the Orlando Magic decide they need more offense (they do) and pull the trigger. They've got picks and young players to make it happen, but if they wait until next offseason, the Hornets won't get as many of those picks and young players.
The Hornets are probably not trading Ball, and they probably shouldn't. But if they're really going to go for it and reset everything, now is the only time to do it.
