Which Charlotte Hornets are set to become free agents this summer?
The Charlotte Hornets 2024-25 NBA season has officially come to a close.
While the team's time on the court is up, this part of the year might be most important for the franchise.
As a team in the midst of a rebuild, the decisions that they make this off-season, particularly in free agency, can determine the trajectory of the franchise for the next couple of years.
Heading into free agency, we at Charlotte Hornets on SI take a look at Charlotte's four free agents this upcoming season.
Seth Curry (UFA/Early Bird)
Among all the future free agents on this team, Seth Curry arguably has the most leverage heading into the off-season.
The sharp-shooting role player finished the season as the NBA’s most accurate three-point shooter (45.6%) while showcasing an ability to score with volume in limited minutes. In Curry’s most recent action against the Boston Celtics, he scored 17 points in just 19 minutes, shooting 6-8 from the field.
Before this season, Curry signed a one-year $3.3 million deal with the Hornets.
Tre Mann (RFA/Bird)
Mann’s market value as a free agent likely has the most variability out of this group. On one hand, Mann has undoubtedly played his best basketball in Charlotte.
Before having to miss the remainder of the season due to a herniated disc in his back, Mann was averaging a career-high 14.1 points per game through the first 13 games of the season. Through his first 28 games in Charlotte, he also reached a then career-high, averaging 11.9 points in his first season as a Hornet.
While Mann has not solidified himself as a consistent scorer in this league, I can see a needy team taking a chance on him due to his upside and overall potential as a scorer. I don't think that Charlotte should overpay for him, but if they have the chance to lock him up for cheap, I view him as a role player that could certainly benefit this team down the line.
Taj Gibson (UFA/Non-Bird)
Although Gibson is the fourth-oldest player in the NBA, he showed no indications of planning to retire.
This season, Gibson surprisingly played the most minutes per game that he has in four seasons. While averaging 11 minutes through 37 games, he averaged 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
I understand the argument for not keeping a player like Gibson, especially if you are a team that is a legitimate contender who requires a certain contribution from each roster spot. That being said, I don't view the Hornets as being that type of team next year. If they have the opportunity to keep Gibson, I suggest they do so. He is a cheap player who provides the type of veteran presence that a young team like this needs, constantly displaying strong examples of professionalism.
Wendell Moore Jr. (RFA/Two-Way)
Moore Jr, a midseason addition, split time between Charlotte and their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Before landing with the Hornets, he kicked the season off with the Detroit Pistons, before getting waived on February 6th.
In limited action, the 6-foot-5 and 215 pound guard has been relatively efficient, shooting 46.3% from the field while averaging 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Moore has, at the very least, earned himself another shot in the NBA.
