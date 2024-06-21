All Hornets

Hornets Appear to be 'Fans' of Patrick Williams

Could the Charlotte native make his way back home?

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets have several key decisions to make this offseason, but what they decide to do with unrestricted free agent Miles Bridges will be the move everyone will have their eyes on.

Bridges proved this past season that even after being a full year removed from the game, he can still be a high level player. As a matter of fact, he improved upon his career year in 2021-22 by averaging 21 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Although the production was there, he didn't have the same bounce that he had two years ago and settled more for jumpers than attacking the rim which had been a strength of his.

Bridges is undersized for his position and when he's on the floor, it puts more stress on those in the frotncourt defensively. With a new front office and coaching staff in place, the Hornets may not see Bridges as a fit for the style of basketball they intend to play. Or perhaps he is and they are unwilling to commit to a big, multi-year contract.

According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, "The Hornets are known to be fans of Bulls free agent Patrick Williams if they can't retain Bridges in free agency."

Williams is undersized as well, checking in at the same height as Bridges and 10 pounds lighter. What he brings, however, is a defensive tenacity that lacks in Bridges' game. He is a restricted free agent, but it's unlikely the Bulls match an offer sheet as they appear to be retooling their roster. By letting Bridges walk, the Hornets could sign the Charlotte native, Williams, for a much cheaper deal and use the remaining money they saved for a wing.

Schuyler Callihan

