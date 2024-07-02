Ranking the Best Fits for Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges is an unrestricted free agent, but could find a deal in a matter of days. Remaining with the Charlotte Hornets is his wish, but other suitors will push hard for the 26-year-old in free agency or perhaps in a sign-and-trade scenario.
Here are who I believe to be the three best fits for Bridges.
3. Los Angeles Lakers
After missing out on Klay Thompson and some other key free agents, the Lakers need to look to add from that next tier of talent. The last thing they can do in an extremely competitive Western Conference is just sit back and wait for something to fall into their lap. Bridges would give the Lakers an upgrade over Cam Reddish at small forward or he could slide into the four if Rui Hachimura is involved in the deal.
2. Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis dealt with a ton of injuries this past season, but they can quickly return to being competitive in the Western Conference. Think of a possible sign-and-trade scenario which sends Bridges to Memphis in exchange for Marcus Smart. There may be more layers to it, but this would be a move that bolsters Charlotte's defense in the backcourt.
1. Charlotte Hornets
Bridges' best bet is to ink a long-term deal to remain in Charlotte. And with so few teams being able to afford what Bridges is asking for, the Hornets have the luxury of sitting back and being patient with the process. The more deals teams make with other free agents, the more leverage Charlotte has. Both sides want to continue forward together and have gone on record saying as much. He may not offer the same wow factor as LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller, but he's viewed as one of the most vocal leaders in the organization.
