Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft: Who Do the Hornets Take?
Since the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books, it's time to turn the page to the 2025 class. Around these parts, mock draft season never ends. It's never too early to start looking ahead and that's exactly what we're going to do today.
Two major outlets recently released a way-too-early 2025 mock draft. Below you will find their projection for the Hornets, along with ours.
ESPN: G Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
CBS Sports: F Liam McNeeley (UConn)
"Arguably nobody has been better at improving college players as pro prospects in recent years than Dan Hurley and his staff at UConn. They helped get Jordan Hawkins drafted in the lottery last year, helped get Donovon Clingan and Stephon Castle drafted in the lottery this year and should help McNeeley go in the lottery next year. The 6-7 wing is an elite shooter with clean mechanics and strong statistics to back up his reputation. Like most players who have come through UConn recently, he'll likely leave the Huskies with a stronger game than the one he's taking to campus in an attempt to help the back-to-back national champions three-peat."
Hornets on SI: G VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)
The Hornets don't have a long-term solution at the two spot in the lineup. Josh Green could be that guy, but Edgecombe has a much higher ceiling, in my opinion. He shoots the ball, but has room to become even better from downtown. He's got an intriguing combination of length and strength that causes issues for opposing teams on the defensive end. All around, a solid two-way player that will make his impact felt immediately.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Todjane Salaun, KJ Simpson to Miss Some Time with Injuries
Hornets Acquire Josh Green in Three-Team Trade
Jeff Peterson Reveals Salaun Was 'Right There at the Top of Our Board'