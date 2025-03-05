Can the Hornets take down the Timberwolves? Here is what the ESPN BPI Says
The Charlotte Hornets (14-46) continue their homestand on Wednesday, this time hosting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29).
This is the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Timberwolves came away victorious the first time around behind the power of 25 points and nine rebounds from reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have a 34.8% chance at victory this evening.
Considering the Timberwolves are a team that still has a chance for home court advantage during a playoff series and the Hornets are just three games away from the worst record in the NBA, the odds actually come across as fairly generous for Charlotte.
One large difference between the two squads that might point to why the Timberwolves are favored is the gap in success from three-point range. The Timberwolves rank fifth in the NBA in both three-pointers attempted per game with 39.7 and three-point percentage with 37.6, making them one of the most potent offenses from deep in the league.
The Hornets actually shoot a similar volume of deep shots, ranking seventh in the league at 39.3 attempts per game. The difference shows up in how often those shots are converted, as the Hornets rank just 28th in the NBA by converting a mere 33.8% of shots from range.
Charlotte's recent games
The Hornets come into the matchup just 1-7 since the All-Star break, with the lone win coming in a passion-fueled victory against the Los Angeles Lakers after the Mark Williams trade fiasco. Most recently, the Hornets fell 119-101 to the Golden State Warriors. The Hornets shooting was surprisingly in the same ballpark as the Warriors in that one, but a 17-8 turnover margin was ultimately too much to overcome.
Minnesota's recent games
The Timberwolves head to Charlotte with just a 3-4 record since the All-Star break. The record does not tell the full story though as those losses include competitive games against the Rockets and Thunder, two of the stronger teams in the NBA. With Rudy Gobert yet to play since the break, the Timberwolves have struggled mightily in the rebounding department. Over the seven-game stretch since the break, the team ranks just 29th in the NBA with 40.9 rebounds per game.
