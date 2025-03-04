NBA analyst thinks LaMelo Ball is holding the Charlotte Hornets back
With all eyes firmly on the future, NBA media has now taken to pondering whether or not the Charlotte Hornets can or should keep LaMelo Ball. The trade deadline is gone, but everyone's now wondering if Ball is going to be one of the big names moved this summer. According to some reports, many league-wide executives are keeping an eye on that situation.
If the Hornets do decide to move on from both their fan favorite and their current franchise player, they'd presumably only do so for a good return. How good of a return can Ball get? NBA insider Ryen Russilo doesn't think it'll be as good as some of Ball's most ardent fans would hope.
Russilo said, "His value is probably a little lower than what 13-year-olds would think. He is incredibly talented... But Charlotte is kind of in this Atlanta Hawks thing where you have this franchise guy, you have a local attraction... I look at someone with LaMelo's numbers... LaMelo's nice, [shooting more than anyone else] shouldn't happen."
Russilo is highly critical of Ball's shot selection and shot volume, citing the fact that recently, his shots per 36 were on par with prime Kobe Bryant. He's shooting 41% from the field on the most attempts per game, something Russilo does not like to see.
The insider went on to say that new ownership is "smart" and that "they get it," so he's not sure what they'll want to do. He just thinks the overall market for Ball won't be as "desirable as the numbers would" say.
Russilo also added that Ball has had multiple NBA coaches, and he claims they've all had moments of frustration with the young guard. Despite being highly critical, Russilo did clarify that it would be "unfair" to say Ball is "without talent."
But there's a big caveat with that, as Russilo went on, "His approach to the game holds your franchise back, and I don't know how long it's going to take for him to mature and evolve and get to that point where it's like, 'You need to find a way to play this game a little differently.'" That could be the determining factor behind if Ball gets moved this summer and for how much.
