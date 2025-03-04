Steph Curry details LaMelo Ball's brilliance, sympathizes with ankle problems
The on-court similarities between Stephen Curry and LaMelo Ball are easy to see. Both are supremely talented ball handlers with limitless range that completely flips the gravity of an NBA basketball court. The pair of point guards are singularly brilliant talents that are must-see TV for hoop fans around the world.
After Monday night's game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors that ended exactly how prognostications would expect, with a Warriors win, Curry hit the podium and spoke about the challenges Ball presents a defense.
"He's tough. He's unorthodox the way he gets to his jumper, his space creation. He just has his style and he's very comfortable doing it. He can have huge games because he's confident in himself."
The similarities don't end on the court. Early in his career, Curry missed a number of games due to consistent ankle problems, an issue that Hornets fans know all-too-well when it comes to their superstar point guard. Curry recognized Ball's struggle in the same breath that he spoke about his brilliance.
"Hopefully he can stay healthy. Availability is everything. I went through it my first three years, he's been going through it, hopefully he can turn the corner and get his body right so he can be out here and take that next step."
Ball has missed a handful of games due to ankle problems this season, but he's on pace to play the second most game in a season of his young career in 2024-25. His next chance to lace up his Pumas is on Wednesday night when Anthony Edwards, Ball's 2020 NBA draft mate, and the Minnesota Timberwolves make the trip south to the Spectrum Center.
