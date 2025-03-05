Why a Hornets major rebuild is not far-fetched
The Charlotte Hornets are seemingly stuck. They're 14-48 right now, and they've been swept by the team with the worst record in the NBA. Injuries have played a role, but a mostly healthy lineup has pretty much struggled whenever it has been available. What they're doing now just isn't working.
On paper, this team should be better. LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, and Brandon Miller are three good, young pieces. Miles Bridges as a veteran option could be a lot worse, too. The bench is pretty weak, but the starters have never really looked like a competitive unit in 2024-25.
Don't be shocked if the Hornets do a full rebuild as a result. They've sort of been rebuilding since Kemba Walker left in 2019. It hasn't been successful going into 2025-26, and at this point, they may need to reset the timeline.
They won't trade everyone, but they could very well trade most players. They're likely to get a top-three pick this year and can draft either Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, or Ace Bailey. While not on the level of Flagg, the other two are considered franchise-changing prospects, too.
If and when they do get one of those players, the front office could move on and start building around the rookie and Brandon Miller. The front office already tried to trade Mark Williams, and they're reportedly not above trying again to trade him. Bridges is reportedly in the same boat and could be gone this summer.
The Hornets haven't said they're going to trade Ball, and there are no reports that they're looking into it. There's just league-wide attention on Ball's situation in case he is available, and many believe the Hornets have to decide what to do with him.
With every mounting loss and the lack of a signature dominant Ball performance in quite some time (he hasn't scored over 30 since January 7. He hasn't shot over 50% from the field since January 15, either), the writing may be on the wall. The Hornets cannot win as currently constructed, and unfortunately, Ball is a big part of that.
He's their franchise guy, and they haven't been able to surround him with enough talent to succeed for the most part. That's not his fault, but it is a shortcoming the new ownership and front office will have to address. Do they continue building around Ball, a player with low-efficiency shooting numbers and a detailed injury history who is on a lucrative extension?
There's a possibility that the Hornets keep Ball and Miller and build around those three and the rookie they select, but a full rebuild involving a possible Ball trade looks more and more likely the longer the Hornets look totally noncompetitive. Trading Ball may not be the wisest choice given how important and beloved he is to this franchise, but it would be hard to fault the front office for starting over given how things have gone.
