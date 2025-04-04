ESPN BPI doesn't like the Hornets' chances at upsetting the slumping Kings
The Charlotte Hornets race to the bottom of the NBA standings will take one of its final laps on Friday night when the Sacramento Kings come to town. Charlotte and Sacramento have played some of the NBA's most random all-time classic contests in recent years, but the last time the two squads faced off was far from one of those.
The Kings blasted the Hornets 130-88 on February 24th, marking the absolute nadir of Charlotte's season. That loss came two days after a 141-88 pasting from the Portland Trailblazers and preceeded a 128-92 spanking at the hands of the Golden State Warriors by 24 hours.
One can only hope Friday night's contest is a bit closer than the last time these two played.
While the final margin may end up closer than the 42 point gap that separated the teams in February, Sacramento is still likely to leave the Spectrum Center with a win. Here's what ESPN's BPI has to say about the matchup.
ESPN BPI doesn't like Charlotte's chances against Sacramento
According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Kings have an 82.3% chance to win tonight's game. The star trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Domantas Sabonis have struggled to gel as Kings (their most recent outing was a loss against the shamelessly tanking Washington Wizards), but they still boast a massive talent advantage over the bruised up Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte's injury list reads like a CVS receipt, and if the probable/questionable players Seth Cury, Taj Gibson, Mark Williams, and Nick Smith Jr., don't suit up, a lucky fan in row L might get called into run Charles Lee's offense for a couple of possessions.
Sacramento is fighting for their playoff lives in the hyper-competitive Western Conference, and Charlotte is dreaming of draft prospects and ping pong balls. Charlotte will come out ready to spring an upset, but the talent disadvantage will be too much for the Hornets to overcome.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets release injury report ahead of Friday's matchup with the Kings
Mark Williams' recent hot stretch provides promising future in Charlotte
Scouting Duke big man Khaman Maluach: How would he fit with the Charlotte Hornets?
The Hornets have two more injuries to deal with following loss to Indiana