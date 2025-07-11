Hornets face off against Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz in their first Summer League game
INJURY REPORT
Hornets: None.
Jazz: None.
Game Preview:
After three long months, there is finally Charlotte Hornets basketball again. The team will face off against the fifth overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, Ace Bailey, and the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM EST tonight on ESPN in the NBA's Summer League.
The Hornets will be playing in their first preseason game, while Utah will be playing in their third since July 5th. The Jazz have gotten some sense of what to expect out of their squad so far, going 3-0 during their three games. The veteran guys, Kyle Filipowski, Brice Sensabaugh, and Isaiah Collier, have done the majority of the work for the Jazz, leading the way for the squad.
For the Hornets, it's their first opportunity to see the four new rookies: Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner. It's an excellent opportunity for the squad to prove they are NBA ready already, and can be impactful rotation players in year one. As for the others, KJ Simpson will look to build off a solid rookie season, and all eyes will be on whether or not last year's sixth overall selection Tidjane Salaun made the jump that people were hoping for.
Salaun is definitely not the only player Hornets fans have an eye on...
Key Matchup: Ace Bailey vs Kon Knueppel
...because of who is on the other side.
After one of the most talked about pre-draft process' in recent NBA memory, Rutgers forward Ace Bailey successfully tanked his value past the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets, and landed into the Utah Jazz' laps.
Bailey was someone who many Hornets fans admired and hoped the team would select, however, the squad went with Duke's Kon Knueppel. After last year, Hornets fans want to see their top selection hit immediately, and be able to produce. This is the chance to be able to see how the fourth overall pick will do against the other guys in his range, as the squad faces off against the other top selections in the coming weeks.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Utah Jazz
Point Guard
KJ Simpson
Isaiah Collier
Shooting Guard
Sion James
Brice Sensabaugh
Small Forward
Kon Knueppel
Ace Bailey
Power Forward
Tidjane Salaun
Cody Williams
Center
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Kyle Filipowski
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Tidjane Salaun must look better in Summer League, analyst claims
NBA analyst makes bold claim: Kon Knueppel isn't built for Summer League
Hornets forward Tidjane Salaün taking on a leadership role in Summer League
Are the Hornets losing Eric Collins, Dell Curry to Amazon Prime?