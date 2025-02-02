Hornets falter in final minute versus Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets
Not a soul on earth gave the Charlotte Hornets much of a chance tonight against the Denver Nuggets, but that didn't matter. Charles Lee's bunch looked motivated and determined to make a statement despite being without several key players.
Unfortunately, they weren't able to get it to the finish line, thanks to a very questionable foul call on Josh Green where he stripped Nikola Jokic in the backcourt. Jokic knocked down both free throws to take a one-point lead. Then, Miles Bridges was pushed while shooting a floater near the rim and no foul was called. The Nuggets grabbed the ball and pushed it up quickly to Jamal Murray who made a layup to extend the lead to three.
Charlotte tried to get off a couple of attempts from three before the buzzer, but they couldn't get one to fall, losing the game 107-104.
Best of the Night: Hornets' bigs
It's hard to just pick one guy for this when both Mark Williams and Moussa Diabate played huge roles in Charlotte's win. Sure, Nikola Jokic put up his numbers (a triple-double), but the two combined out-produced the Nuggets' star. Williams finished the night with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks, while Diabate ended with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a block.
Worst of the Night: The call on Green at the end
It's not what decided the game, but the foul call on Josh Green was atrocious, in my opinion. I'm not sure how the officials and folks at the replay center see that as a foul. Green had his entire hand on the ball and as the ball was rotating in Jokic's hands, it made Green's hand move. Just a really unfortunate way for the game to end.
Stat of the Night: Denver's dreadful night from three
One of the biggest reasons the Hornets had a chance in this game is because of the miserable three-point shooting of the Nuggets. Denver finished the night 7-for-37 from deep, connecting on just 18% of their shots.
Next up:
The Hornets will have tomorrow off before returning to the floor on Monday evening against the lowly Washington Wizards. If you tune in for that one and aren't a fan of either team, well, let's just say you must really love basketball.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charles Lee's determined leadership has Charlotte fully embodying 'Hornets DNA'
Hornets reject the idea of a LaMelo Ball trade to San Antonio
Here's the one Hornets player who could be a surprise trade piece
The Hornets only have one untradeable player according to Bill Simmons