Hornets reject the idea of a LaMelo Ball trade to San Antonio
For a couple of weeks in the fall of 2024, New Jersey became the UFO capital of the world. As residents of The Garden State were documenting their run-ins with what some thought were 'extra-terrestrial aircrafts', the San Antonio Spurs were on the opposite side of the country trying to create a cosmic duo of their own.
According to prominent NBA insider Jake Fischer, San Antonio has previously reached out to the Charlotte Hornets to discuss a potential trade for superstar point guard LaMelo Ball. The Hornets declined their overtures and according to Fischer, 'never welcomed' a potential Ball trade.
"Another name that's always lingered as a potential franchise point guard of San Antonio Spurs interest: Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball. The Hornets have never welcomed trade inquiries for their eccentric ball handler. And yet the Spurs, sources said, have tried to register their interest in Ball during previous transaction cycles."
For all of the talk about LaMelo Ball “not being a winning player,” it’s interesting to hear that one of the league’s most highly-regarded franchises in terms of culture and consistent competition-level are interested in Ball.
As a basketball fan, the thought of a LaMelo Ball and Victor Wembanyama pick and roll is intoxicating. As someone who analyzes the Charlotte Hornets, I can’t imagine the team moving Ball in any sort of transaction no matter how robust the package coming back to Charlotte is.
