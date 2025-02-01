Hornets injury update: Mark Williams to return after missing last two games
The Charlotte Hornets are far from being healthy, but they will get one piece back tonight in center Mark Williams.
The seven-footer has missed the last two games as a precautionary measure with the foot he injured several months ago prior to training camp. It's not unusual for Williams or others dealing with injuries to sit a game in a back-to-back scenario, but it was a little strange to see the Hornets give Williams Friday's game off after sitting out Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
“We’ve talked about it in the past, just trying to take a big picture view and long-term view with Mark and his health," head coach Charles Lee said on Friday. "He’s working through the season, and we’re just trying to put him in the best position to be successful and continue to have longevity throughout the year. It’s just one of those moments during the year where we’re trying to just manage him and his body. I think that he’s done a great job. He’s already played more games than he did last year. Just trying to be mindful.”
While Williams has struggled mightily on the defensive end of the floor since his return, he has been a pleasant surprise offensively, averaging north of 15 points per game on 61% shooting from the floor. He will have a massive challenge tonight as he'll battle in the paint against one of the best bigs in the entire NBA, Nikola Jokic.
The Hornets and Nuggets will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7:12 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on local TV on WSOC-TV, channel 9.
