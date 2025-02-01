All Hornets

Hornets injury update: Mark Williams to return after missing last two games

The Charlotte big man will be back in uniform Saturday night.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets are far from being healthy, but they will get one piece back tonight in center Mark Williams.

The seven-footer has missed the last two games as a precautionary measure with the foot he injured several months ago prior to training camp. It's not unusual for Williams or others dealing with injuries to sit a game in a back-to-back scenario, but it was a little strange to see the Hornets give Williams Friday's game off after sitting out Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

“We’ve talked about it in the past, just trying to take a big picture view and long-term view with Mark and his health," head coach Charles Lee said on Friday. "He’s working through the season, and we’re just trying to put him in the best position to be successful and continue to have longevity throughout the year. It’s just one of those moments during the year where we’re trying to just manage him and his body. I think that he’s done a great job. He’s already played more games than he did last year. Just trying to be mindful.”

While Williams has struggled mightily on the defensive end of the floor since his return, he has been a pleasant surprise offensively, averaging north of 15 points per game on 61% shooting from the floor. He will have a massive challenge tonight as he'll battle in the paint against one of the best bigs in the entire NBA, Nikola Jokic.

The Hornets and Nuggets will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7:12 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on local TV on WSOC-TV, channel 9.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Hornets reveal unfortunate Josh Okogie injury update

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets

Charles Lee's determined leadership has Charlotte fully embodying 'Hornets DNA'

Hornets face tough challenge against visiting Nuggets

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday