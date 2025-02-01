Hornets reveal unfortunate Josh Okogie injury update
In the third quarter of the Charlotte Hornets game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, veteran guard Josh Okogie left with a hamstring injury and did not return. As expected, he will not be in the lineup or available for tonight's matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, it'll be more than just tonight's game, according to an official update from the team.
Hornets press release
"The Charlotte Hornets announced today that additional evaluation on forward Josh Okogie’s left hamstring revealed a left hamstring strain. He suffered the injury in the third quarter of Charlotte’s game against the LA Clippers last night. Okogie is listed as out tonight against the Denver Nuggets and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate."
Okogie suffered the injury after picking James Harden's pocket and was headed down the other end of the floor toward the rim.
Okogie has been one of the best two-way players for the Hornets since being acquired in the trade with the Phoenix Suns that featured Nick Richards. In seven games (one start) with the Hornets, Okogie is averaging 10 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.7 steals per contest.
The Hornets and Nuggets will tip things off at approximately 7 p.m. EST.
