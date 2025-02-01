Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets
It's another night at The Hive for the Charlotte Hornets as they continue their franchise-record nine-game homestand Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets.
Can the Bugs snap their three-game slide against one of the best teams in the Western Conference? Here's what our staff has to say.
Zachary Roberts: Nuggets 128, Hornets 105
With both teams playing two nights in a row, there’s no rest advantage. With no LaMelo Ball, the Hornets don’t have a hope in this one. They don’t have anyone who can stop Nikola Jokic, and that’ll be the biggest difference-maker.
Matt Alquiza: Nuggets 110, Hornets 91
I’m not sure there will be a mismatch in the NBA this season bigger than Nikola Jokic vs Taj Gibson. Nuggets should win in a rout, but don’t count out the undermanned Hornets. They’re going to play hard and make things difficult for Denver, but the talent advantage will win out in the end.
Owen O'Connor: Nuggets 119, Hornets 107
I think this is gonna be another classic Hornets game from this year. The team gets blown out in the first quarter and a half by a lot, and they mount a comeback for the other 2.5 quarters, but it is not enough to overcome what happened in the first. I’m expecting a big night from Nick Smith Jr. I think he’s due.
Albert Böttcher: Nuggets 122, Hornets 106
While the Nuggets have many defensive issues, their offense is too much to handle for the depleted hosts. Mark Williams will have to try to keep up with Nikola Jokic, which is a task even the league's greatest defensive bigs regularly fail to succeed at. As has always been the case in recent weeks, I still expect Charlotte to put in a valiant effort, but to no avail.
