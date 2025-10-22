The one thing the Hornets need from each of the 5(ish) starters this season
The Charlotte Hornets will finally play a meaningful basketball game this evening. That also means they will finally set an official starting lineup. Will it be Collin Sexton or Kon Knueppel? Will Ryan Kalkbrenner or Moussa Diabate be the starting center? Tune in later to find out, but in the meantime, here's one thing each potential starter must provide for the Hornets this year.
LaMelo Ball: Health
The best ability is availability. And when a player can shoot from anywhere and pass with the most creative in the league, being on the court is a major plus. LaMelo Ball just hasn't been on the court much lately, so if this team is going to reach its ceiling, it'll be with a healthy Ball.
Brandon Miller: Defense
If the final wing starter is Collin Sexton or Kon Knueppel, the perimeter defense is going to be mediocre at best. Josh Green, who is hurt and probably now a bench player, isn't there to be the best defender by default, so Brandon Miller, who has the effort and length to be a better defender, has to lock in on that side of the court.
Kon Knueppel: Shotmaking
There will be plenty of lineups with two of Kon Knueppel, Collin Sexton, LaMelo Ball, or Brandon Miller on the court. So when Knueppel is out there, he won't be the primary facilitator. He can just focus on making shots, which will obviously help the offense, but it'll lead to more spacing for everyone else, too.
Collin Sexton: Playmaking
When Collin Sexton is on the floor, he needs to be a playmaker. If he's out there with LaMelo Ball, then it will be good for someone to create for Ball for once. And if he's not, then Sexton becomes the main facilitator, so it'll be his job to make plays for everyone else.
Miles Bridges: Rebounding
Miles Bridges is a solid rebounder, but he is undersized and not terribly physical for a power forward. He will be out there with a center rotation that consists of: a rookie in Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 6'9" player in Moussa Diabate, and an ancient, immobile Mason Plumlee. Bridges is a scorer, but he'll be the third option. What the Hornets need is his rebounding to help offset the lack of quality at the five.
Moussa Diabate: Any offense
Moussa Diabate will bring energy, rebounding, effort, and defense. If he can even slightly convince defenses he's a moderate threat to score, it will transform this team. Right now, Diabate is not a threat with the ball, so defenses can sag off and focus on others. But if Diabate can even sometimes make them pay for that, it'll make the Hornets so much tougher to defend.
Ryan Kalkbrenner: Rim protection
Ryan Kalkbrenner has what no other center has: a combination of size and rim protection. Diabate is a good protector, but he's 6'9". Plumlee has the size, but he's never been a good defender, and he's quite old now. Kalkbrenner brings both to the table, so he must utilize them to anchor the defense.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Are the Charlotte Hornets really set to be the NBA’s worst defense this season?
Pat Connaughton was told he wouldn’t make the Hornets' roster — then he did
How to watch Hornets vs. Nets: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
Score predictions for the Hornets' season opener against the Brooklyn Nets