Hornets put up a valiant effort after losing LaMelo Ball in loss to Lakers

It was an entertaining night at Spectrum Center despite the game ending in a 112-107 loss for the Charlotte Hornets against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.
L.A. jumped out to a red-hot start offensively, and at one point, made twelve consecutive shots from the field which opened up an early 23-point lead. It was the perfect storm for the Lakers as the Hornets couldn't hit anything in the opening minutes of the game.
Despite being down big early, the Hornets kept chipping away and got it to within two in the fourth quarter. Josh Okogie had a big night off the bench, totaling 19 points, four steals, and two assists, helping Charlotte stay within reach.
Best of the Night: Anthony Davis' first quarter
I rarely ever give a nod to the opposing team and try to keep this as Hornets-centric as possible, but I'd be a fool not to acknowledge the ridiculous first quarter Anthony Davis had tonight. He notched 21 points on 9/12 shooting to go with 11 rebounds. It's the second time in the play-by-play era that a player has recorded 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in the opening quarter.
Worst of the Night: LaMelo's injury
Early in the first half, LaMelo Ball accidentally stepped on the foot of Jared Vanderbilt while back peddling his way back on defense after making a three. He did get up pretty quickly and hobbled off of the floor under his own power, which is an encouraging sign, but he did not return. Hornets fans are hoping this was a precautionary measure rather than a sign that it could be something that keeps him on the shelf for an extended period of time.
The Hornets will continue its nine-game homestand on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. EST.
