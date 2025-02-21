Charles Lee challenges Josh Green to 'grow and develop' his offensive game
Defense has always been Josh Green's calling card, but if he wants to "impact winning," as Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee always likes to say, he's got to offer more on the offensive end of the floor.
“Throughout the whole year, we’re just trying to push the envelope on him growing and developing his offensive game," Coach Lee said about Green in his postgame interview with Shannon Spake.
"He has such amazing competitive spirit on both ends of the floor, but we feel his impact defensively. I think the offensive rebounding is something that just comes instinctually to him. I just want him to continue to grow his ability to play pick-and-roll and play on the second side, and attack early in possessions and he’s doing it. I know he’s capable of it. His teammates have trust and belief in him and so does his coaching staff. I just love to see that he’s continuing to grow and develop his game.”
In Thursday's 129-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Green recorded 19 points on 7/13 shooting, including a dazzling 5/8 night from three-point range. This marked the third time since the start of February that he's reached double figures and seventh time in his last 11 games.
He's had to take on more of a role offensively with several key pieces missing time due to injury, but when fully healthy, Lee doesn't want him to completely take a back seat. Green has always posted efficient shooting numbers throughout his career but just doesn't have the volume to be considered a true offensive threat.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Miles Bridges achieved milestone in Hornets' loss to Nuggets
Ex-Hornet LiAngelo Ball joins brothers in NBA 2K with hit song 'Tweaker'
Miles Bridges opens up on Mark Williams' shocking return to the Hornets
Miles Bridges' big night not enough as Hornets fall to Nuggets