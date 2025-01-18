Hornets share the rock and leave Chicago with a nail-biting win over the Bulls
CHICAGO, IL - For the third time in the last four games, the Charlotte Hornets are victorious. Friday night, the Brandon Miller-less Hornets took down the Chicago Bulls on the road by a 125-123 score, improving their record to 10-28 on the year. LaMelo Ball led the way with 26 points on 7/19 shooting.
Best of the Night: Mark Williams/Nick Smith Jr.
I try to limit this honor to one player, but both Mark Williams and Nick Smith Jr. are each deserving of some recognition tonight. Williams continues his tremendous play on both ends of the floor, finishing the night with 19 points, 19 rebounds, and two blocks. Meanwhile, Smith Jr. filled in for Brandon Miller in the starting lineup and chipped in 15 points and five rebounds - a huge game from an unlikely source went a long way in Charlotte winning the game.
Worst of the Night: Melo's three-ball
Really, the only thing I can find as a negative in this game is LaMelo's efficiency from three-point range. It was an off night for Ball, who was responsible for several of the Hornets' misses from beyond the arc, finishing the night 1/9.
Stat of the Night: Three-point shooting
In the two previous matchups between the Hornets and Bulls this season, the two teams combined to shoot 50-of-200 from downtown, missing 75 threes in each contest. Tonight, the shooting from deep was much more efficient as the two combined to miss only 47 attempts.
Highlight of the Night:
Next up
The Hornets will return home to Spectrum Center for a quick one-game homestand to face the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, January 20th at 12 p.m. EST.
