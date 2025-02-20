Hornets shock Lakers in post All-Star return
The Charlotte Hornets (14-39) opened the NBA's post-All-Star break schedule with a dramatic 100-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers (32-21), snapping both their three-game losing streak and a four-game skid against the Lakers.
Miles Bridges delivered a stellar performance with a game-high 29 points, including a pair of crucial three-pointers down the stretch that first tied the game at 88 and later gave Charlotte a 93-90 lead. He added 6 rebounds and a career high 5 steals, with 4 of those steals coming in the opening quarter.
LaMelo Ball complemented Bridges' effort with 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Nick Smith Jr. and Mark Williams contributed 12 and 10 points respectively.
For the Lakers, LeBron James posted a stat line of 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Luka Dončić struggled from the field, shooting just 5-18, but still managed a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lakers lost Austin Reaves (8 points) in the third quarter after he received two technical fouls leading to an ejection.
The Hornets' victory came despite being outperformed in several key statistical categories: shooting percentage (36.3% to Lakers' 41.1%), rebounds (47-50), assists (20-29), points in the paint (26-40), and fast break points (10-24).
Turnovers played a significant role, with Charlotte committing 19 of the game's combined 37 turnovers, leading to 20 Lakers points.
The game's turning point came in the third quarter when Charlotte, trailing 65-52, mounted a remarkable 17-1 run to take a 69-66 lead into the fourth.
After Ball hit back-to-back threes to start the final period, the Lakers responded with a 14-2 run to tie the game at 80. The teams traded leads until the final moments, where the Hornets prevailed after James missed two potential game-tying three-pointers.
Highlight of the Night: Ball to Williams for the finish
LaMelo Ball shakes off Luka Dončić and finds Mark Williams for the inside finish.
Looking Ahead
The Hornets, on a back-to-back, visit the Denver Nuggets Thursday night in their final matchup of the season against the Nuggets. Denver won the previous encounter 107-104 on February 1st.
