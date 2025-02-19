LeBron James' status is in question for Lakers-Hornets matchup
LeBron James has had loads of success throughout his career but has really enjoyed playing against the Charlotte Hornets, winning 50 of the 57 matchups. In those games, James has lit up the stat sheet, averaging 28 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.
Fortunately for Charles Lee and the Hornets, they may not have to deal with him tonight in Los Angeles. He is listed as questionable with left foot soreness, which is why he did not participate in the NBA All-Star mini-tournament over the weekend. James left the Bay Area before the festivities were over to return home to get a head start on treatment.
The Lakers have a brutal upcoming schedule with games against the Nuggets (3x), Mavericks, Timberwolves, Clippers (2x), Knicks, Celtics, Bucks, Suns, and Spurs, so it may not be worth James pushing it against the Hornets, who don't pose much of a threat. James and the Lakers could opt to take it extra slow and give him Thursday night off against Portland as well, giving him a few more days to rest before linking up with the Nuggets on Saturday.
The Hornets and Lakers are set to tip things off at 10 p.m. EST.
