NBA insider expects Mark Williams, Hornets to play angrily against Lakers
For the first time since he was traded and then sent back, Mark Williams is set to be active for the Charlotte Hornets. In a fitting and perhaps cruel twist of fate, the first game he'll play is against his almost team: the Los Angeles Lakers.
Williams could be in for a revenge game tonight. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst believes this could be a little bit of a revenge game for the entire organization after Los Angeles walked back a trade that reshaped the future of the Hornets.
Windhorst said: "It wouldn't surprise me if there was a few lobs [for Williams] built into the offense to just, cause the Hornets are obviously very frustrated with the Lakers and the way that went down." Windhorst didn't think the Hornets could truly play entirely through a "role player" like Williams, but he expects the big man to be featured more than usual.
Ramona Shelbourne said Williams' reputation might be on the line tonight and also added that he has to feel pretty badly about all of this, "He must feel pretty rejected. Got all the way to LA, went through the physicals, they examined him, and then said, 'Nope, get on the plane, go home' ... He's got something to say."
The Hornets sent Williams to the Lakers for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a 2031 first-round pick. Despite being fully healthy, the Lakers failed Williams' physical over concerns about his long-term health. The Hornets initially said they would dispute this, but they never filed an official protest with the NBA.
That put an end to the saga, but Williams has been out as he's been back and forth and had to get back up to speed through the All-Star break. Now, he's probable to play tonight, as is LaMelo Ball, in a game the Hornets probably have circled on their calendar.
