Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball could make their return to lineup vs. Los Angeles Lakers
It's been a strange and unusual last couple of weeks for the Charlotte Hornets, but things seem to be turning in the right direction. Mark Williams, who was initially traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, was sent back to Charlotte after the trade was rescinded and hasn't appeared in a game since.
However, that could change on Wednesday night versus the Lakers as Williams has been upgraded to probable with a designation on the injury report as "return to play reconditioning." Williams has spent the last week away from the team as he was processing things after all of the events that transpired after the trade.
If you're Mark Williams, you can't really dream of a more perfect scenario with the looming matchup of the Lakers, the team that practically said they didn't believe he could stay healthy, failing their physical. If Williams can suit up, it will be very interesting to see what happens as he has more to prove than anyone else on the floor.
On the season, Williams is averaging 15.6 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game. He will look to fit in with the new center addition of Jusuf Nurkic and newly converted Moussa Diabate.
Not only could the Hornets get back their starting center, but they may also see the return of their star point guard, LaMelo Ball. Ball missed the final game prior to the All-Star break due to an ankle injury that he suffered versus the Brooklyn Nets just two games before.
Ball has had numerous ankle injuries over the course of the last couple of seasons, which has been concerning. However, the Hornets have been super careful regarding that, which means he should be fully healthy, considering he's listed as probable.
It wouldn't make much sense for the Hornets to play Ball if he's still feeling some effects of his previous ankle injury. Ball has been phenomenal this season offensively, as he's averaging over 27 points on the season. Unfortunately, his numbers have been affected due to him not finishing a couple of the recent games after suffering injuries in the first half.
