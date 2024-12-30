Hornets try to snap losing streak against Lonzo Ball and the Bulls
INJURY REPORT
Hornets: OUT -Tre Mann (Back), Grant Williams (Knee); DOUBTFUL - Brandon Miller (Ankle), LaMelo Ball (Wrist, Ankle), Cody Martin (Knee)
Bulls: DOUBTFUL - Ayo Dosunmu (Foot); QUESTIONABLE - Jalen Smith (Ankle); PROBABLE - Zach Lavine (Toe), Josh Giddey (Ankle)
Game Preview
The Hornets (7-24) are back home again on Monday, this time hosting the conference foe Chicago Bulls (14-18) in the last game of the calendar year for both squads.
The Hornets come into the matchup losers of seven games in a row, a streak that began with a 109-95 loss to Chicago on December 13th. With key contributors like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller doubtful to suit up for the matchup, the frontcourt duo of Miles Bridges and Mark Williams may have to shoulder a heavier workload than usual.
If LaMelo Ball was able to suit up for tonight's matchup, it would be the first time he and his older brother Lonzo have gone head-to-head since November 29th, 2021.
The Bulls are 4-3 over the same stretch of time, including a 116-111 defeat of the reigning NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. With trade rumors swirling and a sub-.500 record, a lot of the future is currently up in the air in Chicago.
Key Matchup - Winning From Long Range
When it comes to shooting three-pointers, only the Boston Celtics have attempted more this season than the Bulls or Hornets. The same Celtics are the only team who score a larger percentage of their points from deep than Chicago’s 41.8% or Charlotte’s 41.3%.
In fact, these two teams live and die by the three-point shot so much that the last matchup saw these teams set the NBA record for missed three-pointers in a game with a combined 75 (!) misses from deep.
The players listed as out or doubtful for Charlotte in this game combine for 35.8 3PA per game, led by LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller’s 13.0 and 11.0 attempts per game, respectively.
If a shorthanded Hornets squad is going to keep up with Chicago's top-10 3P%, figuring out a plan of attack for both shooting and defending the deep ball will be paramount.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
PG
Vasilije Micic
Josh Giddey
SG
Isaiah Wong
Coby White
SF
Josh Green
Zach Lavine
PF
Miles Bridges
Patrick Williams
C
Mark Williams
Nikola Vucevic
