How to watch the Charlotte Hornets' 2025 Summer League opener vs. Utah Jazz
The next wave of young talent will begin their journey tonight with the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA's Summer League. Fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel and fellow first-rounder Liam McNeeley will get to show off their skillsets as they square off against fifth overall pick Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz.
Expectations are mighty high for Charlotte's two first-round picks, but their second-round selections, Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner, are also looking to make an impact and potentially play their way into the bottom of Charles Lee's rotation.
For Kalkbrenner, his performance in Summer League could give the Hornets the confidence to move forward with him in a three-man rotation with Moussa Diabate and Mason Plumlee, or it could trigger them to bring in another veteran to buy him some time.
Also, last year's first-round pick, Tidjane Salaün, needs to show some encouraging signs or he could find himself buried on the depth chart entering training camp this fall. As a rookie, he averaged 5.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 33% from the field and 28% from three-point range.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz
TV: ESPN
Start time: Approximately 7 p.m. ET
Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
