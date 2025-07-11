Injury Report: Jazz rookie Ace Bailey ruled out vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets will be playing their first Summer League game of 2025 on Friday night, meaning that the debuts of Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley will happen.
Charlotte will be taking on the Utah Jazz, who have some young players looking to play well to earn rotation spots as well. Much of the NBA was heavily anticipating the Hornets' matchup with Ace Bailey, who is coming off a strong showing in the Salt Lake City Summer League.
Unfortunately, fans will be disappointed as Bailey will miss tonight's game because of right hip flexor soreness.
Bailey is perhaps the most-talked-about draft prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft after his odd pre-draft behavior. He was the only prospect who didn't participate in any pre-draft workouts.
It was pretty clear that Bailey was not happy to be taken by Utah. He did not want to be drafted by the Jazz, but Danny Ainge decided to take Bailey anyway because of his talent. Charlotte could have selected the former Rutgers star, but opted to pass on him to take the guy with the safer floor in Knueppel.
The Hornets, will however, have to deal with another first-round pick in Walter Clayton Jr.
Charlotte and Utah will get things started at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
How to watch the Charlotte Hornets' 2025 Summer League opener vs. Utah Jazz
Kon Knueppel set to make his Summer League debut tonight
Hornets face off against Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz in their first Summer League game
Tidjane Salaun must look better in Summer League, analyst claims