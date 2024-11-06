LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller lead Charlotte Hornets' starting five into battle against the Detroit Pistons
The Charlotte Hornets are looking to stop the bleeding of a three-game losing streak tonight against the Detroit Pistons. Charlotte has dropped three straight at the hands of the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves, arguably the most daunting trio of consecutive games on their schedule, and the reprieve against the upstart Detroit Pistons will be a welcome sight.
Detroit enters tonight's game on a two-game winning streak, the latter a dominant win over LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Detroit's young guard pairing of Cade Cunningham (23.2 points, 7.4 assists, 6.4 rebounds) and Jaden Ivey (19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists) have turned heads in the early NBA season. Both guards boast an impressive combination of downhill driving ability and slick shot-making from the perimeter, and Charlotte will have their hands full with Ivey and Cunningham from tonight's opening tip.
Charlotte and Detroit enter tonight's game 64-64 against each other all-time head-to-head, making tonight's game a tiebreaker for the historical series between the two franchises. Lets check out the starting lineups for tonight's rubber match.
Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball - Point guard
Brandon Miller - Shooting guard
Josh Green - Small forward
Miles Bridges - Power forward
Taj Gibson - Center
Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham - Point guard
Jaden Ivey - Shooting guard
Tim Hardaway Jr. - Small forward
Tobias Harris - Power forward
Jalen Duren - Center
Hornets fans can catch tonight's action on the FanDuel Sports Network or it's accompanying app. The game tips off from the Spectrum Center at 7 P.M. Charlotte's next action will come on Friday night when they welcome the Indiana Pacers to town.
